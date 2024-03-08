Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,822 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

