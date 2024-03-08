Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $91.29 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

