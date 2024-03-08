Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Forrester Research worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Forrester Research Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

