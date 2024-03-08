Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 395.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.06. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

About Medallion Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

