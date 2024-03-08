Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $424,000 Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TTEC were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 60.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.02 million, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 577.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TTEC Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.