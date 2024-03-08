Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $447,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

