Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $485,000 Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Banc of California worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banc of California by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

