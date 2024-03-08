Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $445,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after buying an additional 66,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

FR opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

