Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $460,000 in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.7 %

HIFS opened at $172.99 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $278.09. The company has a market capitalization of $371.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

