Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $451,000 Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NGVT opened at $45.79 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

