Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $502,000 Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Price Performance
Shares of ABM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
ABM Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
