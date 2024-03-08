Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 23,479 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTI

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.