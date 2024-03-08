Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 924 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ProAssurance Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PRA opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProAssurance

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.