Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after buying an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

