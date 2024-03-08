Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

