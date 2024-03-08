Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

