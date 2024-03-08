Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 73,548 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sanofi by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SNY opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

