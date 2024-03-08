Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 20,243 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $867,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $86,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,957 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $72.77 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

