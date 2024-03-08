QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,717 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of QuidelOrtho worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

QDEL opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

