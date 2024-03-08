Rakesh Thakrar Buys 30 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($188.86).

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($191.52).

On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($191.03).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 507.80 ($6.44) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 641.60 ($8.14). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 540 ($6.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 415 ($5.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.83).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

