Raymond James Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$16.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.38.

Aecon Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

