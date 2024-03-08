Raymond James Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$20.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDT. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.44.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$985.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.90. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

