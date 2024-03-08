Raymond James Increases Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
