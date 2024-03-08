Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex (VERX)

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2024 – Vertex was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

3/1/2024 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Vertex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,999,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $894,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,999,193.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,949 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,587. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

