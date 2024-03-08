Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE):

2/27/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/27/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 352,204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 280,895 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

