REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RGNX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.23 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

