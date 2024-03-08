Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $290,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

