Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.15. 33,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 60,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Reliq Health Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Reliq Health Technologies
Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.
