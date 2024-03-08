Renat Tukanov Sells 3,000 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Freedom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $102.40.

Get Freedom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freedom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Freedom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freedom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Freedom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.