Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $832.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

