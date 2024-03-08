Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Cassava Sciences Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ SAVA opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $832.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
