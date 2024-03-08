Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pegasystems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pegasystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991 over the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

