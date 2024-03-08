Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KWR opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 45.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 35.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.