Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2024 earnings at $13.38 EPS.
TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
