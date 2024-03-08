Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.