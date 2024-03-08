Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Connect Biopharma Trading Down 9.0 %
Connect Biopharma stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
