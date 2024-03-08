Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

GRBK stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 479,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 246,310 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,855,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

