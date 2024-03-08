Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 550,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 138,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.