Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pinterest, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.
Pinterest Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
