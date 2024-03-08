Reviewing Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and ROHM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $145.62 billion 0.48 $18.90 billion $6.16 6.33 ROHM $3.76 billion 1.78 $594.78 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and ROHM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 2 0 2.00 ROHM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.32% 11.94% 4.40% ROHM N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats ROHM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships and importers. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About ROHM

(Get Free Report)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.