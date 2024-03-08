Reviewing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 1.53% 0.83% 0.62% VNET Group -3.48% -3.68% -0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.24 $7.24 million $0.04 240.81 VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.22 -$112.50 million ($0.30) -5.08

This table compares Integral Ad Science and VNET Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integral Ad Science and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79 VNET Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 89.94%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. Given VNET Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats VNET Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VNET Group



VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

