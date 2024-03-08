Reviewing TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) & Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSS and Nukkleus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $30.64 million 0.34 -$70,000.00 ($0.08) -5.72 Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

This table compares TSS and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -3.43% -50.72% -3.91% Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TSS and Nukkleus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

