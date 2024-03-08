RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,300

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($50.77) to GBX 4,300 ($54.58) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.23) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

RHIM opened at GBX 3,536 ($44.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,446.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,056.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,034 ($25.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,818 ($48.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a €1.25 ($1.36) dividend. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 5,290.10%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.