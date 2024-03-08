Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Insider Judith Cottrell Buys 6,782 Shares

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) insider Judith Cottrell purchased 6,782 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £29,772.98 ($37,787.76).
Judith Cottrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Judith Cottrell purchased 31 shares of Ricardo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £152.52 ($193.58).
Ricardo Price Performance
Ricardo stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.48) on Friday. Ricardo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 468.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The stock has a market cap of £268.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,273.68 and a beta of 0.58.
Ricardo Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ricardo
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ricardo
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.