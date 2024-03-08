Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

