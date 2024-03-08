Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 656,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 548,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.02.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 192.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

