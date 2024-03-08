RLX Technology (RLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

RLX stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in RLX Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

