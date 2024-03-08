Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 10,456 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

