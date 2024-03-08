Robert S. Singer Sells 12,132 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 311,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

