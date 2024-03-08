Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

