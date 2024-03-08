Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $163.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

ROST stock opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.18. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

